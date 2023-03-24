Rain chances return today

By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 30s and feels like temperatures at or below freezing. Get ready for another cooler than normal afternoon as highs struggle to reach the lower to middle 50s.

Several disturbances will impact the area through the weekend. Expect off-and-on rain showers today, but the northwest corner of the state will see some snow mix in at times. Overall, rainfall amounts will be light, less than a quarter of an inch, and no snow accumulation is expected.

While the Wichita area will be wet this weekend, mainly Saturday night, there is a better chance of snow for western Kansas. Once again, precipitation is expected to stay on the light side, but some small snow accumulation cannot be ruled out, mainly north of I-70 on Saturday night.

After a chilly start to the work week with below normal highs in the lower to middle 50s, warmer weather returns to the state during the middle of week. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday will be followed by 70s on Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; off-and-on showers. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Evening showers, then some clearing. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; late day rain showers. Wind: E/W 5-15. High: 57.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 54. More clouds than sun.

Mon: Low: 34. High: 56. Mostly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 33. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 37. High: 65. Partly cloudy, breezy, and milder.

Thu: Low: 49. High: 70. Partly cloudy and windy; afternoon storms possible.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

