Where’s Shane? At Shocker Studios for Take 36

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Film lovers and filmmakers will come together this weekend for a fun weekend full of movies! The Take 36 Film Race kicks off Friday and will feature teams of movie makers racing against the clock...and each other... to make a movie in 36 hours! You can find more information about how to participate and how to watch at tallgrassfilm.org/programs/take-36-2.

