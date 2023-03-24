Where’s Shane? At Shocker Studios for Take 36

The Tallgrass Film Festival competition gives filmmakers 36 hours to conceive, develop, write, shoot, edit, and submit a short film.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Film lovers and filmmakers will come together this weekend for a fun weekend full of movies! The Take 36 Film Race kicks off Friday and will feature teams of movie makers racing against the clock...and each other... to make a movie in 36 hours! You can find more information about how to participate and how to watch at tallgrassfilm.org/programs/take-36-2.

