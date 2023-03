WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Hall will light up purple on Friday and Saturday in celebration of the K-State Wildcats in the Elite 8.

K-State will take on Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 5:09 p.m. at Madison Square Gardens in New York City.

Happy to announce that the @CityofWichita will light up City Hall purple tonight & tomorrow in support of @KStateMBB! #ILoveWichita#Elite8 — Dr. Brandon Whipple (@BWhippleKS) March 24, 2023

