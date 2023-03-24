Wichita police working to locate missing 12-year-old
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Karma Gonzales.
Police say she was last seen walking in the 1900 block of W MacArthur area last night at around 7:30 pm. on Thursday.
Karma is described as a Black female 5′4″ tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and red and black pajama bottoms.
If you know where Karma may be, please call 911 immediately.
