Wichita police working to locate missing 12-year-old

Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 12-year-old Karma Gonzales.
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 12-year-old Karma Gonzales.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Karma Gonzales.

Police say she was last seen walking in the 1900 block of W MacArthur area last night at around 7:30 pm. on Thursday.

Karma is described as a Black female 5′4″ tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and red and black pajama bottoms.

If you know where Karma may be, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crime scene tape
KBI identifies remains found in Wilson County
Scene of a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup in SW Wichita
Good Samaritan saves motorcycle rider after fiery SW Wichita crash
Kaden Long is recovering at a Wichita hospital following a fiery crash in which a good...
Injured motorcycle rider shares message after surviving fiery crash in SW Wichita
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Nowell breaks NCAA assist record, KSU advances to Elite 8
Parents Darnell and Abigail Bryant are sharing their story as their 3-year-old son, Azel...
Wichita family raises awareness after 3-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Latest News

The Barton County Sheriff's Office said 84-year-old Ronald Kelly, of Ellinwood, died Thursday...
Man dies from injuries in Barton County crash
The National Weather Service in Topeka was able to capture the northern lights with a longer...
National Weather Service in Topeka catches glimpse of northern lights
K-State fans
K-State students, fans celebrate Sweet 16 win
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) is greeted by guard Markquis Nowell (1) after a play...
K-State to face Florida Atlantic for right to go to Final 4