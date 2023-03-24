Woman struck by vehicle in Hutchinson Thursday night

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police are investigating an accident that left a pedestrian injured on Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Severance.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was walking north on Severance when she was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Wichita for treatment.

If you have any information on the crash, you’re asked to contact Traffic Officer Hammond or Officer Boudreaux at 620-694-2854.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crime scene tape
KBI identifies remains found in Wilson County
Scene of a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup in SW Wichita
Good Samaritan saves motorcycle rider after fiery SW Wichita crash
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell reacts after a play in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
Nowell breaks NCAA assist record, KSU advances to Elite 8
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell brings the ball down court against Montana State during the...
K-State, Michigan State in Sweet 16: Here’s what you need to know
Parents Darnell and Abigail Bryant are sharing their story as their 3-year-old son, Azel...
Wichita family raises awareness after 3-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Latest News

Kaden Long is recovering at a Wichita hospital following a fiery crash in which a good...
Injured motorcycle rider shares message after surviving fiery crash in SW Wichita
Scene of a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup in SW Wichita
Good Samaritan saves motorcycle rider after fiery SW Wichita crash
Crash near Pawnee & Hiram.
1 critical in motorcycle-vehicle crash; separate crashes back up Kellogg
FILE
One dead, another seriously injured after collision on Central Kan. highway