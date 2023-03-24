Woman struck by vehicle in Hutchinson Thursday night

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police are investigating an accident that left a pedestrian injured on Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Severance.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was walking north on Severance when she was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Wichita for treatment.

If you have any information on the crash, you’re asked to contact Traffic Officer Hammond or Officer Boudreaux at 620-694-2854.

