Cool again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool Sunday and into the start of the workweek.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Snow will develop over northwest Kansas late Sunday night with activity continuing throughout the day Monday. A trace to 2 inches of snow accumulation will be possible, which could lead to minor travel impacts.

The rest of the state will remain dry for the start of the week as temperatures remain below average with highs in the 50s.

Warmer weather will return midweek with highs in the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday. South winds will be gusty as the warmer weather arrives.

Our next chance of rain will hold off until late in the week when a storm system moves into the Plains Thursday and Friday. There is still some uncertainty with the timing of the rain chance, but details should become more certain in the next couple of days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening showers, then partly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 5-15. Low: 32

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 5-15. High: 53

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 30

Mon: High: 54 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 32 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 50 Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 55 Mostly cloudy and windy; slight chance of afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 66 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

