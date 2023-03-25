Fort Hays State students weigh in on potential TikTok ban

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Concerns about TikTok security elevate the discussion to Congress and a potential ban in the U.S. With that comes worry from TikTok users across the country, including college students who use the app on a daily basis. Friday, 12 News discussed the issue with a group of students at Fort Hays State University.

Reactions were mixed to Thursday’s Congressional hearing focused on TikTok safety and questioning the app’s future in the U.S.

While the potential ban has some worried, other say they’re just going to keep scrolling.

“I can definitely see the concern in everybody and why they have their concerns with TikTok,” said an FHSU student named Corbin among those who said he uses the app daily.

In defense of TikTok, a fellow FHSU student named Sophi said she’s surprised at the scrutiny the app is facing.

“I don’t think it’s as bad as Snapchat or Instagram or anything else,” she said.

TikTok, around since 2018, has managed to grow a massive audience in five years. Corbin said while a national TikTok ban would “be a bummer,” he doesn’t think he’d be upset for long.

“There are other apps out there I can find just as much fulfillment from,” he said.

Soph indicated she has mixed feelings with the possibility of losing access to TikTok.

‘I don’t know what I’d do in my time without it, but maybe that would be good for me,” she said.

TikTok’s CEO said one proposal for improving security with the app is to have data stored safely in the U.S. Congress hasn’t taken action regarding TikTok’s future in the U.S.

