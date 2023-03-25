K-State women fall in WNIT round of 16

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State University women’s basketball team saw its postseason ride come to a stop Friday night in Seattle. The Wildcats came within striking distance of winning their first road game of the season but fell short at Washington in the WNIT Super 16, 55-48.

K-State came ion strong about midway through the first quarter, going on a 10-2 run that put them up 14-9 through the first 10 minutes. The Wildcats tacked onto that lead in the second quarter, building a 25-17 lead at the half. In the third quarter, the wheels fell off. Washington outscored the Wildcats 20-17, flipping the eight point halftime deficit into a five-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

K-State was down but far from out heading into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats put mental toughness on display, scoring the first six points of the final frame to regain the lead. A Shara Shematsi three-pointer gave K-State the 38-37 edge with a little more than nine minutes remaining. Washington punched back with a 6-0 run of its own to lead by five inside the final four minutes. A Serena Sundell layup put the Wildcats back within a possession, 43-40 with 3:45 remaining. That’s as close as they would get. Washington capped a 12-2 run to establish a 49-40 advantage with about two minutes left. A Gabby Gregory three-point basket and Sundell layup kept K-State within six on two occasions late, but Washington clamped down defensively and made enough free throws to escape

Gregory led the Wildcats with 21 points on 7-13 shooting, including 5-9 from long distance. Sundell scored 10 to join Gregory in double figures. Shematsi scored eight, Jaelyn Gleenn scored four and Rebekah Dallinger and Eliza Maupin scored three and two respectively to round out the K-State scoring effort. The Wildcats ended their season with a final record of 19-17.

