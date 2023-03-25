LIVE BLOG: K-State aiming for first Final Four in nearly 60 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Note: This blog will be your one-stop shop for updates before, during and after the Elite 8 men’s basketball game between Kansas State and Florida Atlantic. The game tips off at 5:09 p.m. Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air on TBS and the March Madness app.

The latest updates are at the top.

Pregame 3:15 p.m. Jerome Tang doesn’t like to give away secrets.

Throughout the NCAA Tournament, the Kansas State basketball coach has declined to offer insight on specific plays, how the Wildcats operate within the transfer portal and on K-State’s plans to combat its opponent.

Tang was asked how he and K-State’s assistant coaches are scouting Florida Atlantic (34-3), their opponent in Saturday’s Elite 8 game, and Tang again played coy. After all, the Wildcats are trying to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1964. Any advantage must be protected.

“Well, I’m not going to talk to you about the scouting, but I will tell you I’ve watched several of their games,” Tang said. “But I will tell you that I’ve watched several of their games.”

Tang likely picked up on an intricate FAU weakness he can exploit, but even for those just looking at the numbers, the challenges the Owls present are clear.

FAU is 37th out of 363 Division I programs in scoring and 41st in scoring defense, outscoring opponents. Those rankings are even better when adjusted analytically for opponents and strength of schedule, as the Owls rate 26th in offensive efficiency and 29th in defensive efficiency according to kenpom.com.

Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Tennessee in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (Frank Franklin II | AP)

Despite being undersized -- outside of 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin -- and having no player average more than 6.4 rebounds, FAU is outrebounding opponents by nearly six per game. Against a physical Tennessee team in the Sweet 16, the Owls had a 38-33 rebounding advantage.

“They’re obviously here for a reason,” K-State forward Ish Massoud said. “They won, what’ 34 games -- that doesn’t happen by accident. They’re obviously well-coached (by Dusty May), have a great team, great team chemistry. They shoot the ball really well. It’s going to be a 40-minute war. A matter of falling back on habits and worry about what we can control and what we can do, and just being the aggressors.”

From an individual standpoint, The Wildcats (26-9) will contend with Goldin, a conspicuous post presence who started his college career in the Big 12 with Texas Tech. As has been the case in many games, FAU used a balanced offense to defeat Tenneseee on Thursday, with three double-figure scorers.

Johnell Davis has emerged as the on-court, emotional leader of the Owls, He’s also produced, scoring 29 points in the second round against Fairleigh Dickinson and notching double-digit points in nine straight games.

“What a player,” Tang said of Davis. He’s got NBA feet. He’s got NBA balance. He’s a special athlete and with a great feel for their game.

“...All their guards are terrific. They can all shoot. They can all dribble and pass. They’re quick. They’re athletic. They defend. I mean, they’re just super impressive to watch.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH.