Rain/snow this morning, scattered showers later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - March Madness is not exclusive to NCAA basketball, it applies to Kansas weather too.

Today we will see snow falling across northwest Kansas with rain and maybe a few rumbles across central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures will feel and look like Winter across western Kansas, while central Kansas looks like Spring. Rain showers will march across the state through the afternoon with the best chance of showers for south-central Kansas between 5pm-8pm.

Cooler Sunday, with more clouds than sun and spotty showers developing across central and southeast Kansas during the late afternoon and early evening hours. This moisture will move out of Kansas into Missouri by 10pm Sunday. Another weak disturbance will move across the region on Monday bringing another chance of spotty shower activity to the region. Drying out through the middle of the week and warming up too. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

More showers and even some storms possible Thursday into Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon showers. Wind: W/SW 5-15; gusty. High: 61

Tonight: Chance of evening showers, then partly cloudy. Wind: W 15-20; diminishing. Low: 34

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. Wind: N 5-10. High: 53

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 32

Mon: High: 54 Partly cloudy, evening showers possible.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 36 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy and breezy; chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 43 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

