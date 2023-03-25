Week of March 27: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs for Hybrid/Remote Jobs

MONDAY: Accounts Payable Analyst-Hybrid Position | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $18.17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12432752 | Qualifications: • Two years coursework from an accredited college in Accounting, Business Administration, Finance or a related field • Two years of experience in a fiscal or expenditure functions, or any equivalent combination of training and experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities | USD 259 - Sedgwick County has 19 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Client Relationship Coordinator-Hybrid Position | ProHome, LLC | Wichita | $18.00 - $20.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12464881 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience • Friendly relationship builder with customer service excellence • Must be able to successfully use a CRM system, internet & office programs | ProHome, LLC has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Permanency Specialist-Hybrid| St. Francis Ministries | Wichita | $18.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12466250 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s degree in Social Work or a Human Service field from an accredited college or university • Must be 21 years of age • Must pass a drug screen, MVR, KBI, Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry Clearance check and an Adult Registry Check | St. Francis Ministries has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Warranty Specialist WTO Lead-Remote | Case New Holland | Wichita/USA | $88,000 - $127,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12466196 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s degree in a technical or business discipline • 1+ years’ experience working with suppliers, supply chain management • Experience working in data analysis (MS Excel, Power Point, SAP) | KETCH has 12 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Intake Clinician-Hybrid | South Central Mental Health | El Dorado | $50,000+ | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12459968 | Qualifications: • Education requirements are defined by license type • Must have valid driver’s license and meet agency insurance guidelines • Pass criminal background and driver’s license check to the satisfaction of SCMH | South Central Mental Health has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com