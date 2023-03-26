1 killed in head-on collision in Gray County

By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT
GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A New Mexico man was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash near Ingalls, Kansas.

44-year-old Alegandro Santiago of Deming, New Mexico, was driving his SUV west on US-50 around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. For an unknown reason, he swerved into oncoming traffic and collided head on with a semi-truck.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. He had two kids in the semi with him who were also unharmed.

