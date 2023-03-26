1 killed in head-on collision in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A New Mexico man was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash near Ingalls, Kansas.

44-year-old Alegandro Santiago of Deming, New Mexico, was driving his SUV west on US-50 around 9 p.m. Saturday, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. For an unknown reason, he swerved into oncoming traffic and collided head on with a semi-truck.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. He had two kids in the semi with him who were also unharmed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com