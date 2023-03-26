Chance of rain and snow Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a cool start to the week with rain and snow across parts of Kansas Monday.

It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will range from the 30s across northwest Kansas to the upper 40s to mid 50s across the rest of the state.

Areas of snow will develop over northwest Kansas early in the morning with activity continuing into the afternoon. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers could develop across southwest Kansas during the afternoon.

Rain and snow showers will then move into central Kansas during the evening, but activity will start to fall apart as it moves east.

Total snow accumulation will be highest across northwest Kansas where 1 to 3 inches will be possible. This could create some travel impacts throughout the day. Across central and north central Kansas, any snow accumulation will generally remain under 1 inch.

After the system moves out Monday night, we will be dry for the next few days. Temperatures will warm up midweek with highs in the 60s starting on Wednesday with 70s on Thursday.

There will be a close call on thunderstorm chances at the end of this week. As of now, it appears thunderstorms will move through far eastern Kansas on Friday, just outside of our area.

However, if the storm system slows down, then there could be thunderstorms with a risk of severe weather late this week. Be sure to check back for more updates in the coming days as the details become more certain.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 54

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance of showers. Wind: E/N 5-15. Low: 31

Tue: High: 55 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 49 Increasing clouds. Windy.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 61 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 35 Sunny.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 41 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

