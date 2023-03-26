Cooler through Tuesday, then warming up

Highs in the 40s and 50s through Tuesday
Winter won't let go
Winter won't let go(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The clash between the seasons continues this week with cool weather slated for the next few days.

It will be cool today through Tuesday with temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal for late March. Towards the middle of the week we transition back to Spring with windy and warmer weather in the forecast. Temperatures will be near normal or above normal through the end of the week into next weekend.

Precipitation chances increase tonight and Monday across western Kansas as another weather system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. It will be cold enough for snow across the western parts of Kansas tonight into Monday, however some areas may see a mix of rain and snow through the afternoon. Snow accumulations between 1-3″ will be possible west and north of Oakley, KS. This may impact travel throughout the day across northwestern parts of the state. Elsewhere, expect dry conditions until the evening and overnight hours Sunday- when scatter showers may develop across central and eastern KS. Rainfall amounts will remain less than 0.25″ with this quick moving weather system.

A warming trend begins on Wednesday with gusty southerly winds across the state. Gusts 40-50 mph will be possible Thursday into Friday as our next weather system approaching from the west. This system has potential to bring more moisture to parts of Kansas Thursday and Friday in the form of rain and a few storms. The thunderstorm potential continues to increase and some storms could be severe, however there is still a lot of uncertainty with this system as it’s 5 days away.

Tranquil weather will settle in for the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 10-15. High: 54

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 30

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. High: 53

Tomorrow Night: A few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 31

Tue: High: 55 Morning clouds, then mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 67 Low: 34 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 50 Partly to mostly cloudy, a few evening showers. Windy.

Fri: High: 75 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy and windy; slight chance of afternoon storms.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 41 Mostly sunny; breezy.

