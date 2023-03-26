Wichita running store hosts ‘5K All Day’ race

Fartleks '5K All Day' race
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many are impressed when a person runs one 5K but what about 15 of them in 15 hours? The Fartleks Running Shop hosted the ‘5K All Day’ race in Wichita where some got to complete that goal.

The race started at 8:00 a.m. and goes until 10:00 p.m., Sunday. During the race, the pace gets three minutes faster after each 5K. This means runners must finish under a time requirement or they will get eliminated from the race.

“Start is definitely the easy part because this is a race that sneaks up on you throughout the day. The part that I don’t think most people prepare for is how much your body might shut down between the 5K’s,” said Andrew Schinstock, the owner of Fartleks Running Shop.

By completing all 5K’s in the race, athletes will have run over 46 miles in 15 hours.

