Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coach Jerome Tang had a few words of wisdom for Florida Atlantic University following K-State’s season-ending March Madness loss.

Following Kansas State University’s heartbreaking loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday, March 25, Wildcats Head Coach Jerome Tang had a few words for the victors.

“Your toughness, your togetherness, your ability to make plays for each other, the way you communicate with each other - nobody can beat y’all,” Coach Tang said.

"Y'all the toughest son of a guns we've played all year long."



Jerome Tang went to the Florida Atlantic locker room to congratulate them and wish them luck in the Final Four 🤝#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/jiF2N2Wl0U — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

K-State lost the Elite Eight to the Owls 79-76, ending the team’s season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.