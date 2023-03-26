Words of Wisdom: Tang speaks to FAU following Elite Eight loss

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang directs his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coach Jerome Tang had a few words of wisdom for Florida Atlantic University following K-State’s season-ending March Madness loss.

Following Kansas State University’s heartbreaking loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday, March 25, Wildcats Head Coach Jerome Tang had a few words for the victors.

“Your toughness, your togetherness, your ability to make plays for each other, the way you communicate with each other - nobody can beat y’all,” Coach Tang said.

K-State lost the Elite Eight to the Owls 79-76, ending the team’s season.

