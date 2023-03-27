Below normal temps today

Turning cloudy and lower 50s this afternoon
By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 30s and feels like temperatures at or below freezing. Get ready for another cooler than normal afternoon as highs struggle to reach the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

A fast-moving system will bring another round of rain and snow to the state later today into the night. While northwest Kansas will see mainly snow and an inch or two of accumulation, the remainder of the state can expect rain changing to snow with little to no accumulation.

We should see a decent amount of sunshine tomorrow, but temperatures won’t trend higher until Wednesday when winds return to the south and start getting gusty. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday will be replaced by 70s on Thursday.

A strong cold front sweeping across Kansas late Thursday into Friday will set the stage for shower and storm chances, and some could be strong, possibly severe. While the exact details are uncertain, the better chance for hail and high winds appear to be over eastern Kansas later Friday and into the night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Cloudy; rain changing to a rain/snow mix. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 55.

Wed: Low: 34. High: 68. Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder.

Thu: Low: 50. High: 73. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Fri: Low: 57. High: 76. Partly cloudy; more wind and warmth.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 66. Sunny and cooler.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 76. Mostly sunny and warm.

