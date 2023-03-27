Boy, 7, found dead off California coast near where mom died

The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after...
The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother, identified by family as 27-year-old Florencia Ramirez, died in the same area, authorities said.(Source: Luciana Urbano Vargas, KION via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (AP) - The body of a 7-year-old boy was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother died in the same area, authorities said.

The woman was seen floating near Moss Landing after someone reported encountering a 3-year-old boy unattended on the beach in Monterey County.

The little boy said that his mother and brother were missing, sheriff’s officials said.

Crews are searching the waters for a missing child. (KION, LUCIANA URBANO VARGAS, CNN)

The woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Searchers combed the shoreline and water for the woman’s other son.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that the body of the missing 7-year-old boy was recovered by divers near Moss Landing’s boat launch.

Her family identified the woman as Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas and the missing boy as Edgar Espinoza, KION-TV reported.

Sheriff’s investigators are not yet sure how the mother and son ended up in the water, but they speculated it’s possible the boy began to drown and his mother went in to rescue him, succumbing herself, SFGate reported Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson faces charges on eight counts of computer crimes.
Newly retired Wichita police captain criminally charged for sharing confidential documents
Kansas State Head Men's Basketball Coach Jerome Tang addresses the media ahead of the Wildcats'...
Jerome Tang shares uplifting message with parents of K-State student killed in crash
Oklahoma troopers shot and killed a bank robbery suspect out of Kansas on Friday. OHP said the...
Kansas bank robbery suspect killed in shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 12-year-old Karma Gonzales.
Wichita police working to locate missing 12-year-old
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts after Florida Atlantic players celebrate after...
LIVE BLOG: K-State falls 79-76 to FAU, season ends in Elite 8

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors...
FDIC: First Citizens Bank to acquire Silicon Valley Bank
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993
A community in Salina is using porch lights to help those who are struggling with addiction.
Community members use porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction