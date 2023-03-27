Community members use porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction

Members of the Oxford Houses use green porch lights to indicate their ability to administer Narcan to those in need.
By Joe Baker
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A community in Salina is using porch lights to help those who are struggling with addiction.

Members of the Oxford Houses use green porch lights to indicate their ability to administer Narcan to those in need. Currently, there are eight Oxford Houses across the city. Some of those living in the houses said the goal is to give back and provide a potentially live saving drug to someone experiencing an overdose.

“I think it’s really cool because at one point in my life, I didn’t even know if there was another way of life. So, to be able to come on this side and be sober and in a recovery home and live my life and to be able to potentially help somebody else, it’s life changing,” said Sarah Reeves, an Oxford House member.

The group said they haven’t administered Narcan to anyone yet but it’s a good resource to have just in case.

“See the green light and you know it’s safe to come here,” said Reeves.

Those living in the Oxford Houses meet once a week, and makes sure each member of every house has the ability to administer Narcan.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

