Crash causes large power outage in Garden City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A crash Monday morning caused a large power outage that affected the east part of Garden City.

Multiple traffic lights came down in the crash, according to Garden City police. Crews and first responders were working to clear the scene and manage the power outage.

Police said the outage affected about 500 residents.

