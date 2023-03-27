Crash causes large power outage in Garden City

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A crash Monday morning caused a large power outage that affected the east part of Garden City.

Multiple traffic lights came down in the crash, according to Garden City police. Crews and first responders were working to clear the scene and manage the power outage.

Police said the outage affected about 500 residents.

