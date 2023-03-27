Evening rain/snow ends, brighter skies return Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wintry mix of rain and snow that’s been in Kansas Monday will be heading out of the state during the late evening and overnight hours. Amounts have been very light, but some snow accumulations were reported in northwest Kansas Monday afternoon, mainly below two inches.

By early Tuesday, most of the clouds will have cleared from the area and low temperatures will be down in the teens and 20s to start the day. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for the afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Another front will cut across the state Wednesday, which will divide cooler weather to the north (50s) and more spring-like weather farther south (60s). We don’t expect to see any precipitation in the middle of the week.

A much stronger system kicking into the Plains later this week will bring wind and changing temperatures, but the chances for rain and storms will mostly miss Kansas to the east.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Light rain/snow showers, then mostly cloudy late. Wind: E/N 5-15. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 32.

Wed: High: 67 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 47 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 57 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 35 Sunny.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

