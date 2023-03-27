‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter, announced he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child.

The couple has been together for 10 years.

Radcliffe has previously said he would not mind if his future children wanted to follow in his footsteps and be involved in movies, but he said he wants to protect them from fame.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson faces charges on eight counts of computer crimes.
Newly retired Wichita police captain criminally charged for sharing confidential documents
Snow forecast Monday.
Chance of rain and snow Monday
Kansas State Head Men's Basketball Coach Jerome Tang addresses the media ahead of the Wildcats'...
Jerome Tang shares uplifting message with parents of K-State student killed in crash
A New Mexico man was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash near Ingalls, Kansas, the Kansas...
1 killed in head-on collision in Gray County
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy meets with UN atomic agency chief in Ukraine
The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Man arrested with assault rifle in theater, police say
The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns.
Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged