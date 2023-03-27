Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.(Niagara SPCA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The infamous so-called “Fire-Breathing Demon” dog is getting a fourth chance at a forever home.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as a “terror in a somewhat small package.”

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopter for him after he was returned three times.

Hopefully, Ralphie’s new owner Jason, whose last name was not provided, can handle the pup since he trains dogs for the Department of Energy in Tennessee.

Before Ralphie went home with Jason, the dog completed a six-week boarding and training program.

It helped with his reactivity around other dogs, which is important because Jason already has a French bulldog, a dachshund and a German shepherd.

Jason said the reformed canine is now getting acquainted with his new pack.

Ralphie’s adventures are being documented on Instagram @demondogralphie.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson faces charges on eight counts of computer crimes.
Newly retired Wichita police captain criminally charged for sharing confidential documents
Snow forecast Monday.
Chance of rain and snow Monday
Kansas State Head Men's Basketball Coach Jerome Tang addresses the media ahead of the Wildcats'...
Jerome Tang shares uplifting message with parents of K-State student killed in crash
A New Mexico man was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash near Ingalls, Kansas, the Kansas...
1 killed in head-on collision in Gray County
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death
Nashville Fire Department says there are multiple reported patients.
Shooting reported at Tennessee school
The tree also damaged a truck on the property, though the victim was not inside the vehicle at...
Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger