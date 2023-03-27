Shooting reported at Tennessee school

Nashville Fire Department says there are multiple reported patients.
Nashville Fire Department says there are multiple reported patients.(Gray News)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Metro Police confirmed there was an active shooter at the school, and the shooter is dead. Student reunification is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

Nashville Fire Department confirms multiple patients via Twitter.

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

Few details are available. WSMV4 is working to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson faces charges on eight counts of computer crimes.
Newly retired Wichita police captain criminally charged for sharing confidential documents
Snow forecast Monday.
Chance of rain and snow Monday
Kansas State Head Men's Basketball Coach Jerome Tang addresses the media ahead of the Wildcats'...
Jerome Tang shares uplifting message with parents of K-State student killed in crash
A New Mexico man was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash near Ingalls, Kansas, the Kansas...
1 killed in head-on collision in Gray County
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home
The tree also damaged a truck on the property, though the victim was not inside the vehicle at...
Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger