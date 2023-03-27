Wichita housing company launches program to help ‘heroes’ buy dream homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a focus on giving back to the community, a Wichita housing company launched a program to recognize local heroes and help them put a roof over their heads. That outreach emphasizes assistance for veterans, teachers, first responders or healthcare professionals and their families.

The company started its Hometown Hero Program to further its interest in the community.

“Hometown Hero is because we want to thank people who are really making a difference here in our community,” JR Mortgage Group Co-Owner Ramona Chapman explained.

The JR Mortgage Group says finding someone’s affordable dream home is what the company is all about.

“We work with numerous lenders, even locally or nationally, to be able to help people achieve homeownership,” Chapman said.

Through its Hometown Hero Program, the company is helping 24-year- military veteran Sam Redden and his family close on their dream home. That help comes in the form of $500 toward closing costs. For the Redden family, that gift nearly covered the full amount they needed.

“This is the best gift she could have given us because this means so much,” Redden said.

With career paths that help the community, the JR Mortgage Group’s program highlights the cliche that not all heroes wear capes.

“A lot of times, you know, we might see a hero or a superhero, you know, as a child, but really the true heroes are the people who decide to serve.”

Those interested in applying or assistance in the Hometown Hero Program first must complete their loan through a loan officer at JR Mortgage and ensure “hometown hero” status with proof of being a teacher, first responder, or healthcare professional.

