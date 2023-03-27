Wichita police officer involved in crash with semi

A Wichita police officer was taken to the hospital for observation following a crash in south...
A Wichita police officer was taken to the hospital for observation following a crash in south Wichita. He's said to be in good condition.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer is in good condition following a crash with a semi Monday afternoon.

Police said officers were on the scene responding to another crash. When they were done, the officer attempted to change lanes and was struck by a westbound semi on K-42 at Hoover.

The officer was taken to the hospital for observation. The semi driver was not hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Former WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson faces charges on eight counts of computer crimes.
Newly retired Wichita police captain criminally charged for sharing confidential documents
Snow forecast Monday.
Chance of rain and snow Monday
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Kansas State Head Men's Basketball Coach Jerome Tang addresses the media ahead of the Wildcats'...
Jerome Tang shares uplifting message with parents of K-State student killed in crash
Woman struck by vehicle in Hutchinson dies from injuries

Latest News

The Barton County Sheriff's Office said 84-year-old Ronald Kelly, of Ellinwood, died Thursday...
Man dies from injuries in Barton County crash
Woman struck by vehicle in Hutchinson dies from injuries
Kaden Long is recovering at a Wichita hospital following a fiery crash in which a good...
Injured motorcycle rider shares message after surviving fiery crash in SW Wichita
Scene of a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup in SW Wichita
Good Samaritan saves motorcycle rider after fiery SW Wichita crash