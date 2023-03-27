Wichita police officer involved in crash with semi

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer is in good condition following a crash with a semi Monday afternoon.

Police said officers were on the scene responding to another crash. When they were done, the officer attempted to change lanes and was struck by a westbound semi on K-42 at Hoover.

The officer was taken to the hospital for observation. The semi driver was not hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

