1 dead in apartment fire at Harry and Rock

Fire at Harry and Rock Road
Fire at Harry and Rock Road(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in an apartment fire in the 8300 block of E. Harry near Rock Road early Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire just after 4 a.m. and found no fire showing from a medium-sized triple. Once inside, they found smoke and a small amount of fire.

Inside, firefighters found a victim. They pulled the victim out and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead.

There was limited damage to the inside of the apartment, and the cause is unknown. All fire was contained to the single unit.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A Wichita police officer was taken to the hospital for observation following a crash in south...
Wichita police officer involved in crash with semi
A community in Salina is using porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction.
Community members use porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction
Woman struck by vehicle in Hutchinson dies from injuries
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

Wichita Rotary Club
Rotary Club of Wichita highlights past, present, future women in STEM
Haven FFA
Haven FFA event focuses on farm safety
Flint Hills
April brings burn ban impacting 16 Kansas counties
Burning in Kansas' Flint Hills
April brings burn ban impacting 16 Kansas counties