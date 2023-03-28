1 dead in apartment fire at Harry and Rock

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in an apartment fire in the 8300 block of E. Harry near Rock Road early Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire just after 4 a.m. and found no fire showing from a medium-sized triple. Once inside, they found smoke and a small amount of fire.

Inside, firefighters found a victim. They pulled the victim out and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead.

There was limited damage to the inside of the apartment, and the cause is unknown. All fire was contained to the single unit.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com