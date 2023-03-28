An abundance of sunshine with cool temps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we will see abundant sunshine today, but temperatures won’t trend higher until Wednesday when winds return to the south and start getting gusty. Highs in the middle 50s today will be replaced by upper 60s on Wednesday.

Even warmer weather rolls in on Thursday as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 70s. However, Thursday will also be windy as a south breeze between 20-30 mph occasionally gusts to 40 mph.

A strong cold front sweeping across Kansas late Thursday into Friday will set the stage for shower and storm chances, and some could be strong, possibly severe. While the exact timing and thus details are uncertain, the better chance for hail and high winds appear to be over eastern Kansas later Friday and into the night.

After a sunny and slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the 60s, temperatures return to the 70s, possibly 80s on Sunday and Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Wind: S 10-15. High: 67.

Thu: Low: 47. High: 73. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Fri: Low: 57. High: 76. Partly cloudy, windy, and warm.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 66. Sunny and seasonal.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 76. Sunny and warmer.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 79. Mostly sunny, continued warm.

