Andover police chief back to work following internal investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover’s police chief is back to work following an internal investigation during which he was placed on administrative leave for nearly a month, 12 News learned Monday. The City of Andover confirmed that internal investigation stemmed from a citizen complaint alleging misconduct by Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan.

The city said after the investigation, no criminal activity was uncovered, appropriate discipline was handed down and Buchanan returned to full duty last Tuesday, March 21.

Monday, 12 News spoke with the 18-year-old man who said he was the one who filed the complaint against Buchanan. The teen accused the chief of sending threatening messages on social media and abusing his power.

When asked why the public wasn’t notified about Buchanan being under investigation, Andover City Administrator Jennifer McCausland said the city has no obligation to provide citizens with any information regarding personnel.

Andover Public Information Megan Schapaugh provided the following statement on behalf of the city.

Upon receiving a citizen complaint on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Chief Buck Buchanan was placed on administrative leave beginning Thursday, February 23. A thorough third-party investigation was conducted. The investigation cited no criminal acts on the part of Chief Buchanan. The City imposed appropriate disciplinary action. Chief Buchanan returned to duty on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The City of Andover will not comment further upon this personnel matter.

12 News on Monday reached out to Andover Mayor Ronnie Price and several city council members. As of Monday Night, one city leader responded, saying, “no comment.” 12 News has not heard from the others.

