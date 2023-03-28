April brings burn ban impacting 16 Kansas counties

The ban, set to start April 1, carries on through the end of the month.
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This weekend marks the start of April as well as the start of a burn ban that will be taking place in 16 Kansas counties, including Butler and Sedgwick. The ban, set to start April 1, carries on through the end of the month.

Butler County Fire District 3 Fire Chief Kevin Webster explained the reason for the widespread ban.

“Farmers out in the Flint Hills, they have to burn pastures every year to improve their grazing, and that creates a lot of smoke, and that typically blows over the Wichita area,” he said.

The burn ban is part of the Kansas Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan.

“While that burning is going on out in the Flint Hills, we want to reduce the burning in other areas around the Flint Hills, those 16 counties, so those smoke levels will stay at an acceptable level during that time period when those Flint Hills pastures are being burnt” Webster said.

He said the EPA has air quality monitoring around Wichita and it increases during the maximum levels during the month of April. Webster also said you can still burn pastureland for agricultural use but shouldn’t burn brush piles during the ban. This is to reduce pollution.

Webster said if the burn ban isn’t followed, the EPA could enact rules to have vehicles inspected to make sure they meet emission levels. This would require each vehicle to have a sticker if it meets the requirements.

“That’s something we don’t want to see out here in the Midwest is to have to spend time that time and money and effort to go get your vehicle inspected every year,” Webster said.

He said air quality for April should be alright in Kansas “if people cannot burn and keep those pollution levels down while those farmers are burning those thousands of acres in the Flint Hills, which needs to happen.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Former WPD Captain Wendell Nicholson faces charges on eight counts of computer crimes.
Newly retired Wichita police captain criminally charged for sharing confidential documents
A Wichita police officer was taken to the hospital for observation following a crash in south...
Wichita police officer involved in crash with semi
Snow forecast Monday.
Chance of rain and snow Monday
A community in Salina is using porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction.
Community members use porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction

Latest News

Flint Hills
April brings burn ban impacting 16 Kansas counties
Andover police chief complaint
Andover police chief back to work following internal investigation
Andover Police Chief Buck Buchanan
Andover police chief back to work following internal investigation
FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Blue Bell ice cream rests on a grocery store shelf...
Blue Bell Ice Cream returning to Wichita stores