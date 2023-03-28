Cold case investigation underway in Elk County
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOLINE, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold case investigation is underway in Elk County, according to the sheriff.
He would not confirm whether the investigation is out of Kansas or Oklahoma.
12 News spoke to a property owner who said law enforcement officers have been searching the property, along Angus Road near the town of Moline, for a few days.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says it is not involved in the investigation.
