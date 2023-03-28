Cold case investigation underway in Elk County

The Elk County Sheriff confirmed on Tuesday that his office is participating with a cold case...
The Elk County Sheriff confirmed on Tuesday that his office is participating with a cold case investigation.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold case investigation is underway in Elk County, according to the sheriff.

He would not confirm whether the investigation is out of Kansas or Oklahoma.

12 News spoke to a property owner who said law enforcement officers have been searching the property, along Angus Road near the town of Moline, for a few days.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says it is not involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A community in Salina is using porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction.
Community members use porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction
A Wichita police officer was taken to the hospital for observation following a crash in south...
Wichita police officer involved in crash with semi
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Woman struck by vehicle in Hutchinson dies from injuries
Mike, a 39-year-old from Hong Kong, went bungee jumping off a 10-floor-high podium while on...
WATCH: Man’s bungee cord snaps, hurling him into water below

Latest News

The Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association gathers to conduct training Saturday, March 25 on...
Topeka boy donates tonsils for cadaver dog training
Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Fire at Harry and Rock Road
Woman found dead in home after fire in SE Wichita
Wichita Rotary Club
Rotary Club of Wichita highlights past, present, future women in STEM