Cold case investigation underway in Elk County

MOLINE, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold case investigation is underway in Elk County, according to the sheriff.

He would not confirm whether the investigation is out of Kansas or Oklahoma.

12 News spoke to a property owner who said law enforcement officers have been searching the property, along Angus Road near the town of Moline, for a few days.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says it is not involved in the investigation.

