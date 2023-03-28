Fire danger concerns growing later this week

Very strong winds will impact the area Thursday
Increasing fire concerns (and blowing dust) Thursday
Increasing fire concerns (and blowing dust) Thursday
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will trend toward warmer temperatures and stronger winds in the coming days. Fire danger will dramatically increase for Thursday, and above average temperatures will soon return to Kansas.

As high pressure moves away overnight, stronger south winds will begin over central and western Kansas. A cold front should drop into the state Wednesday afternoon, delaying the warmup for areas north of I-70, but farther south, most areas will be well into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day.

A windy day is on the way for Thursday, with gusts near 40-45 mph and potential blowing dust across southwest Kansas. High temperatures will be much warmer for all, as much of the state goes well into the 70s.

A stronger cold front should push through the area Friday with severe weather chances shaping up to the east (into Missouri and Arkansas). Although some scattered rain showers will show up in Kansas Friday afternoon, amounts will be very light. It will, however, be another windy day with temperatures starting to cool back down into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 47.

Thu: High: 73 Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 60 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 35 Sunny and cooler.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 43 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 50 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 53 Mostly sunny and windy.

