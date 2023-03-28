Friends University’s Dr. Rob Rameyer named NACDA Athletic Director of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - Friends University’s very own VP of Athletics & Strategic Expansion Dr. Rob Ramseyer has been named by the National Association of Collegiate Directors (NACDA) as one of 28 winners of the Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year. Ramseyer will be recognized on June 13 at the 58th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Fla. It is scheduled to begin at 4 pm at the beginning of the Association-Wide Featured Session.

“This award is such a wonderful recognition of the many achievements and the dynamic leadership of Dr. Rob Ramseyer,” said Dr. Amy Bragg Carey, Friends University President. “Rob has been a force for growth in the area of excellence, increase of student-athletes, and holistic athlete and coach development at Friends University. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with such a gifted individual.”

The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

“The Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year Award has grown to become a universally recognized and respected honor for leaders in college athletics over the last two decades,” said Pat Manak, NACDA Chief Executive Officer. “This year we are proud to honor many seasoned veterans, as well as a few new faces, who have faithfully guided their departments through the steady waves of change the industry has overcome in the last few years. This deserving group of athletics directors are a source of inspiration not only for their peers, but for young administrators everywhere who are climbing the ladder to follow in their footsteps.”

Cushman & Wakefield is in its second year of sponsoring the award. The ADOY Award program is in its 25th year and has recognized a total of 556 deserving athletics directors to date.

“Cushman & Wakefield is thrilled to welcome the 28 new recipients into the ADOY family,” said Craig Cassell, Executive Managing Director, Leader, Education Advisory Group and Co-Leader, Sports & Entertainment Group at Cushman & Wakefield. “We are humbled by the leadership and initiative the candidates demonstrated to achieve this designation. We are also inspired to emulate their actions and qualities and be a steward of the candidates’ commitment to student-athletes and the communities they serve. Cushman & Wakefield is proud to be a NACDA partner and honored to sponsor the ADOY award.”

In the fifth season under Ramseyer’s leadership, the athletic department recently facilitated a major renovation of the Garvey Center. Titled the “Garvey Capital Campaign”, the renovation included a new weight room, training room, administrative offices, and the main entry lobby.

“I am grateful and honored to be recognized by my peers for this award,” said Ramseyer. “To get this kind of award, however, is only possible because of the hard-working coaches and administrators in place at Friends University. We have a great team and University that makes Friends a great place to come to work every day.”

Academics remain a huge priority under Ramseyer, with the Falcons ranking second in the entire conference in total KCAC Scholar-Athlete recipients for the 2021-22 campaign

Named the KCAC Athletic Director of the Year for the 2019-20 season, Ramseyer’s impact on the Friends University athletic department has been evident from day one.

Under Ramseyer, the Athletic Department recently added a Graduate Assistant Intern program, supplying the Falcon athletic programs with a graduate assistant intern coach. The program also includes an Administrative and Sports Information Graduate Assistant Intern.

An intern program with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is another addition that Ramseyer oversaw. This agreement allows for scholarship money to be available for FCA students at Friends while also providing an FCA staff member on campus for 20 hours per week to assist with mentoring the FCA student interns and connecting with student-athletes.

Ramseyer also facilitated a partnership between Friends University and the City of Wichita for use of the West Side Athletic Field. Now the permanent home of the Baseball Falcons, Friends University has overseen improvements to the field, including installing artificial turf on the infield.

In April 2019, a new IronTurf was installed on Adair-Austin Stadium, meaning the Falcons joined the New England Patriots and Sporting KC of the MLS on the short list of teams that sport the new turf.

Ramseyer also recently received the prestigious “40 under 40″ honor from the Wichita Business Journal and is a 3D Institute Research Fellow.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com