Hutchinson mother of man who died from overdose pushes for fentanyl test strips

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly a year after the death of a brother and son, a Hutchinson family is advocating for a change they believe will save lives. Sebastian Sheahan was a source of strength for his mother, Brandy Sheahan Harris.

“Everybody needs that cheerleader and mine’s gone now, and it’s hard, it’s really hard,” Harris said.

Last year, Sheahan died from an overdoes of synthetic fentanyl. Earlier this month, his mother took his story to the Statehouse, advocating for a bill that includes decriminalizing fentanyl test strips. That legislation is in doubt. Last week, a Senate committee approved removing the test strips and other parts of the bill looking to address this issue without a clear explanation. Earlier this year, the bill passed in the House with unanimous support.

Harris’ oldest son is part of that growing statistic on lives lost to fentanyl. Sheahan died on April 15, 2022 at the age of 21. His death followed three years of sobriety.

“Sebastian didn’t get a chance to learn from his relapse because there was fentanyl,” Harris said.

She said when Sheahan was 13, his life was changed. A car hit him as he rode his bike to football practice. A doctor prescribed him with pain medication.

“Sebastian was still really good. I don’t know if he just pretended like it in front of me because I’m his mom and everything like that, but he was always really respectful and really took care of his sister,” Harris said.

In recovery, she said, Sheahan’s life was going well.

“He had a great job, an amazing, amazing girlfriend and his pets. He had a reason to live,” Harris said.

With the loss she experienced, Harris wans to keep other families from having to face what she’s been through.

“I don’t want somebody else’s little sister to be anxious, scared she’s going to lose everybody. I don’t want another brother to not have that confidant,” she said.

Harris said she wanted to share her son’s story with Kansas lawmakers, advocating for a bill to address fentanyl overdose deaths, including test strips, before it’s too late.

“It is affecting people who made one mistake and we all know somebody who made one mistake, and we all made some sort of mistake when we were young,” Harris said.

