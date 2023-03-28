Man faces charges in crash that killed Sedgwick Co. deputy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man faces involuntary manslaughter charges over the death of a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy late last year.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kelvin Burgett of Arizona allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign when he struck Deputy Sidnee Carter’s patrol vehicle at 29th Street North and 135th Street West.

Deputy Carter died at the scene.

Burgett is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

