Teen charged as adult in deadly Wichita mall shooting

Te'Bryis Robinson was charged as an adult in Sedgwick County Court on Tuesday in the March 2022...
Te'Bryis Robinson was charged as an adult in Sedgwick County Court on Tuesday in the March 2022 shooting death of TrenJ'Vious Hutton.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teen arrested in a deadly shooting at Towne East Mall made his first appearance as an adult hearing on Tuesday.

Te’Bryis Robinson is charged with first-degree murder and criminal use of a firearm in the March 2022 shooting death of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton.

Two weeks ago, Robinson’s case was transferred out of a juvenile court. He was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors say, one year ago, Robinson shot and killed Hutton after a fight in the mall.

