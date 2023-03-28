Teen charged as adult in deadly Wichita mall shooting
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teen arrested in a deadly shooting at Towne East Mall made his first appearance as an adult hearing on Tuesday.
Te’Bryis Robinson is charged with first-degree murder and criminal use of a firearm in the March 2022 shooting death of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton.
Two weeks ago, Robinson’s case was transferred out of a juvenile court. He was 16 at the time of the shooting.
Prosecutors say, one year ago, Robinson shot and killed Hutton after a fight in the mall.
