Teen charged as adult in deadly Wichita mall shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teen arrested in a deadly shooting at Towne East Mall made his first appearance as an adult hearing on Tuesday.

Te’Bryis Robinson is charged with first-degree murder and criminal use of a firearm in the March 2022 shooting death of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton.

Two weeks ago, Robinson’s case was transferred out of a juvenile court. He was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors say, one year ago, Robinson shot and killed Hutton after a fight in the mall.

Related stories:

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com