Topeka boy donates tonsils for cadaver dog training

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At seven-and-a-half years old, a Topeka boy named Hudson underwent surgery that opened the door for a unique, potentially life-changing opportunity for an organization and its dogs.

As Hudson healed from his tonsillectomy, a group of four-legged detectives got to work, tested to see if they could sniff out the boy’s tonsils. The unique training opportunity came as part of the Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association’s (KSARDA) mission.

How did Hudson’s tonsils become part of an exercise for dogs training to find bodies and missing people? It started at church where KSARDA Director Deidra Stanley attends with Hudson’s family. When Hudson’s mother, Lydia Young, told Stanley about an upcoming surgery for her son, Stanley had an unusual question.

She asked Young if she could have the tonsils for her dogs.

“I was caught off guard at first when she asked me that,” Young said. “But I understood the purpose and was all for it.”

Stanley invited Hudson and his family to attend the training sessions the KSARDA dogs had Saturday, March 25, on land near Paxico in rural Wabaunsee County.

Immediately following Hudson’s surgery, doctors sent his enlarged tonsils to a lab. Young recalled the surgeon giving them a funny look when they provided a form requesting to keep the tonsils.

After testing, a big question was whether the tonsils would still smell like human remains and be of any use in the training. About a week went by after the surgery when Young said she received a call with a short, unique message: “Your tonsils are ready for pick-up.”

On Saturday in rural Wabaunsee County, it didn’t take long for dogs to answer the question, “Would the tonsils still have a human scent after testing in a lab?”

“The dog found them right away,” Young said.

Stanley said the dogs hadn’t searched for tonsils before. It’s a part of the body she said, they can add to their inventory. While it may be unlikely the scent of tonsils is what leads dogs to a body, Stanley explained the value of diversity in their training.

KSARDA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit first responder organization, deploys its dogs “at the request of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency management agencies.”

“KSARDA provides specialized services such as ground search and rescue; K9 search, rescue, and recovery; and article search,” the organization explained on its website. “KSARDA is fully self-sufficient, including incident management team (IMT) capabilities, logistics and communications. KSARDA’s services are free to requesting agencies and are staffed by volunteers who are trained professionals in their fields.”

KSARDA depends on donations to aid in training for its dogs. This can include providing bone and tissue specimen following surgery, amputated parts, or even people choosing to donate their cremated bodies after death, teaching dogs to assist in cases where a killer tries to destroy evidence.

“We have to teach dogs how to inventory all of that so they know how to find it,” Stanley said.

For Young, the opportunity to witness training and for her son to contribute to it helped to bring home the importance of KSARDA’s work.

“Saturday was a really fun day, but it really helps us teach these dogs how to find bodies when we look for them,” Stanley said.

She said KSARDA’s training often boils down to a key component of the organization’s mission.

“We help families find closure,” Stanley said.

