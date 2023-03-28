Where’s Shane? Hutchinson CC’s production of Rent

By Shane Konicki
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re out at the Stringer Fine Arts Center in Hutchinson getting ready for Hutchinson Community College’s production of Rent!

This morning we’re helping get the show ready and learning more about how you can get tickets!

You can find more information at facebook.com/HutchCC.Theatre.

We’re helping get the show ready and learning more about how you can get tickets!
Where's Shane? Hutchinson CC's production of Rent
