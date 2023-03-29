Augusta Public Safety warns of scammer on hoverboard

Don't Fall for It
Don't Fall for It(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Augusta is asking residents to be on the lookout for scammers posing as city employees.

The warning comes after a man on a hoverboard was reportedly going door to door “attempting to gain entry to residences,” the city said.

“For your safety, it is recommended NOT to answer the door to strangers,” said the city in a post on Facebook. “City employees will be wearing uniforms, have badges, will not ride hoverboards, and generally will not need inside your house.”

If you see suspicious activity, you’re asked to contact the Augusta Public Safety Department on its non-emergency line at 316-775-4500, extension 0. In case of emergency only, call 911.

