Brock Rodden home run lifts Shockers past Oklahoma at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brock Rodden hit a two-out, go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Wichita State rallied past Oklahoma 8-7 on Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium.

The win marks the first time since 2006 that the Shockers have beaten the Sooners twice in the same season. Dating to 2022, Wichita State has won three straight against OU.

With WSU trailing 7-5, Chuck Ingram battled back from a 1-2 count to work a walk, bringing Rodden to the plate. Rodden also fell into a 1-2 hole, but turned on the next pitch from Sooners reliever Carson Pierce (2-1) and drove it over the wall in the right field corner for a three-run homer. The go-ahead shot capped a monster offensive performance for the Shockers second baseman, who set a new career high with five RBI as part of a 3-for-5 day at the plate.

After taking the lead, the Shockers turned the ball over the Cameron Bye, who struck out the side in the ninth to nail down his first career save. Matt Wilkinson picked up his first win as a Shocker in relief, one of six WSU pitchers who appeared in the game.

