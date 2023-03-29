Derby’s Addy Brown plays in McDonald’s All-America game

Dec 4, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during ©KellyRoss
Dec 4, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | kelly ross)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby girls basketball player Addy Brown played in the McDonald’s All-America Game Tuesday night.

Brown, who has committed to play at Iowa State next season, scored five points. She is the first McDonald’s All-American from Kansas since her sister and another former Derby Panther, Kennedy Brown. Kennedy started her college career at Oregon State and now plays at Duke.

“It’s great to be able to represent my state,” Addy Brown said.

Brown had two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Her West team won the game 110-102.

