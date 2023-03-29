Derby’s Addy Brown plays in McDonald’s All-America game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby girls basketball player Addy Brown played in the McDonald’s All-America Game Tuesday night.

Brown, who has committed to play at Iowa State next season, scored five points. She is the first McDonald’s All-American from Kansas since her sister and another former Derby Panther, Kennedy Brown. Kennedy started her college career at Oregon State and now plays at Duke.

“It’s great to be able to represent my state,” Addy Brown said.

Brown had two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Her West team won the game 110-102.

Related stories:

Derby’s Addy Brown named Kansas Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Derby’s Addy Brown named to McDonald’s All-American Game

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com