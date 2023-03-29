K-State’s Ish Massoud to graduate, enter transfer portal

Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25)...
Omaha's Marco Smith, right, tries to steal the ball from Kansas State's Ismael Massoud (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State forward Ismael “Ish” Massoud, who played for the Wildcats for the past two seasons after transferring from Wake Forest, will enter the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Massoud will graduate from K-State so, as a two-time transfer, he will be eligible to play next season.

Massoud was close friends with Markquis Nowell, a fellow New York City native who starred for K-State this year and especially in the NCAA tournament, and who is out of eligibility. The two transferred to K-State before the 2021-22 season, Nowell from Little Rock.

Massoud averaged 5.4 points and was a 42 percent three-point shooter this season. He scored a season-high 15 points against Michigan State in the Wildcats’ Sweet 16 win on March 23.

“To the fans and people of Manhattan, my time here has helped me find a new home,” Massoud wrote. “Y’all welcomed me with open arms and showed me so much love over my two years here. I’ll be a Wildcat for life.”

