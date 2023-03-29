Kansas wind machine moves to high gear

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much stronger winds return to Kansas on Thursday, which will be increasing the fire concerns for much of central and western Kansas. Gusts are expected to top 40 mph during the late morning and afternoon, so prescribed burnings should be on hold.

Temperatures will also be getting back above normal for change, with most of the state back above 70 into the afternoon. Some thicker clouds will roll into Wichita, which will keep highs in the 60s.

The wind keeps cranking Thursday night and Friday as the next low pressure system kicks through the area. South winds will be turning back to the west and northwest. Unfortunately, there won’t be much, if any rain for Kansas, but temperatures will start cooling back down Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Northwest winds will gust to around 40, but should back down considerably by the time Saturday rolls around.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds late. Windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 60.

Fri: High: 73 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 35 Sunny.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 43 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 54 Mostly sunny; windy.

Wed: High: 61 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; windy.

