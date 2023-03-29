Lord’s Diner celebrates 7-millionth guest

On Thursday, the Lord's Diner celebrated the milestone along with 21 years of service.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A ministry dedicated to those in need served its 7-millionth meal Tuesday night. It’s a milestone the Lord’s Diner has reached after 21 years in operation.

The organization, whose mission is to combat hunger in the community, is open every day -- even when the weather is bad. The group says it takes roughly 70 volunteers each day to run the operation. And those volunteers are the reason the organization has served so many meals.

“Volunteers come from so many churches,” Lord’s Diner director Emily Thome said. “I can’t say every church, but so many churches, so many businesses, so many individual people who are just dedicated to serving their neighbors. And this place would not exist without that.”

The Lord’s Diner is operated by the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, first opening its doors in 2002.

