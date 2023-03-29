Machinists Union hold strike sanction vote ahed of Spirit contract talks

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voting is underway at Hartman Arena for Spirit Aerosystems machinist union members.

They’re voting on strike sanctioning. It’s not a vote to strike, but it allows workers to strike in June if contract negotiations can’t be reached with Spirit.

“Spirit understands that the strike sanction vote is part of the IAM’s internal process. This vote does not mean a strike will occur. We are committed to open-and-honest discussions with the goal of a fair, competitive contract for our employees and the company to position us for success over the long term,” said Spirit

In an online notice, the union said the aviation company would not excuse time off for the vote so members would have to attend on their own time.

Negotiations are set to begin on May 1.

