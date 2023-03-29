Newton Schools cancels classes due to ‘network security incident’

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Schools has canceled classes on Wednesday due to a network security incident.

“On March 28, 2023, Newton Public School District detected a network security incident affecting certain systems within its network environment. We immediately shut down affected systems and secured the network, and have engaged third party forensic specialists to investigate the extent of the activity. Law enforcement has also been notified. The investigation is in the earliest stages and is currently ongoing.

During this time there may be a disruption to certain online college resources, and we are working to mitigate any delays or interruptions. We appreciate your understanding as we work to recover from this incident,” reads a statement from the district.

Families and staff are advised to check their email for the most up-to-date information, including whether classes will resume on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com