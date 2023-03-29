Newton Schools cancels classes due to ‘network security incident’

KWCH Breaking News
KWCH Breaking News(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Schools has canceled classes on Wednesday due to a network security incident.

“On March 28, 2023, Newton Public School District detected a network security incident affecting certain systems within its network environment. We immediately shut down affected systems and secured the network, and have engaged third party forensic specialists to investigate the extent of the activity. Law enforcement has also been notified. The investigation is in the earliest stages and is currently ongoing.

During this time there may be a disruption to certain online college resources, and we are working to mitigate any delays or interruptions. We appreciate your understanding as we work to recover from this incident,” reads a statement from the district.

Families and staff are advised to check their email for the most up-to-date information, including whether classes will resume on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A community in Salina is using porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction.
Community members use porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction
A Wichita police officer was taken to the hospital for observation following a crash in south...
Wichita police officer involved in crash with semi
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Woman struck by vehicle in Hutchinson dies from injuries
Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate

Latest News

Stoner house fire
Wichita family recovering from fire hit by thieves
Stoner house fire
Donations stolen from Wichita fire victims
Walton Rural Life Center
Parents, Walton community saddened by decision to close town’s school
Walton Rural Life Center
Emotions high as Walton Rural Life Center sets to close