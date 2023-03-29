One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four public schools in Emporia were placed on lockdown and one person was arrested after a bb gun was pulled at a local high school and an aggravated assault victim was found nearby.

Emporia Public Schools community relations director tells 13 NEWS that the Emporia Middle School and High School were locked down around 9 a.m. for a brief period of time as the schools received a report of a “potential safety situation.”

USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren told KVOE the incident began at the high school and prompted a level 2 lockdown at the middle school as well due to proximity. The lockdowns also affected the Transitions department at the Flint Hills Technical College and Village Elementary.

According to KVOE, a level 2 lockdown allows students to continue activities in secured classrooms and offices while doors are locked.

The Emporia Police Department said it received reports that a student had carried a gun and was being chased by the School Resource officer.

EPD, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol all went to the high school and combed the area just east of the school following the start of the lockdown. Captain Scott Stormont declared the situation as under control about 40 minutes later.

Officials said a bb gun was later recovered from the area and no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was later found and arrested as he was leaving the area in a vehicle. A victim of an aggravated assault was also found nearby. The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Intake Center.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200.

13 NEWS spoke with EPD’s deputy chief Kevin Risley on Wednesday and mentioned that if anyone sees suspicious activity — do not be afraid to tell someone.

“That’s so important that if ‘you see something, you say something,’ said deputy chief Risley. “We are all given these instincts... and just follow them... your gut... your intuition. If something is wrong or you sense something is, more likely than not, there is something wrong so tell someone about it.”

