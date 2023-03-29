Scientists find secret ingredient in da Vinci paintings

Footage shows the Leonardo da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa and Salvator Mundi. (CNN, Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings may have had a secret ingredient.

According to a new study, “old masters” like da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and Rembrandt may have used egg yolk in their oil paintings.

Trace quantities of protein have been detected in the classic paintings.

While it was originally believed to have been from contamination, researchers now say it was intentional.

They say adding egg yolk could tune the properties of the oil paint in drastic ways, such as showing age and brush strokes differently.

It would also make the paint more resistant to humidity.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes due to ‘network security incident’
A community in Salina is using porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction.
Community members use porch lights to help those struggling with drug addiction
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Fire at Harry and Rock Road
Woman found dead in home after fire in SE Wichita

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
LIVE: Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
Daudi and Tamra.
2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion