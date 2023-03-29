Turf in at Naftzger Park

The turf is in at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita.
The turf is in at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A downtown Wichita park has an updated look.

Earlier in the month, crews began replacing the grass in Naftzger Park with artificial turf.

The city council approved the replacement due to the wear and tear done on the grass portion.

The city says the turf is more durable and requires less maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Increase to smoking age passes in Kansas Senate
Newton Public Schools
Newton Schools cancels classes for Thursday due to ‘network security incident’
Stoner house fire
Wichita family recovering from fire hit by thieves
Te'Bryis Robinson was charged as an adult in Sedgwick County Court on Tuesday in the March 2022...
Teen charged as adult in deadly Wichita mall shooting
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested Aaron Whittely following at 12-hour long...
IEDs found in residence, man arrested after 12-hour standoff in SE Kansas

Latest News

FHSU Easter Egg fundraiser
FHSU students hold unique fundraiser
Sedgwick County gaming facility
Update on gaming in Sedgwick County
On Tuesday, Boyd Gaming, the operator of the Kansas Star Casino, announced plans to apply to...
May 1 deadline set to update Sedgwick County casino applications
2021 NWBA Toyota Adult and Junior Wheelchair Basketball National Championships kick off at...
Wichita Hoops files for bankruptcy