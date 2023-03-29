Turf in at Naftzger Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A downtown Wichita park has an updated look.

Earlier in the month, crews began replacing the grass in Naftzger Park with artificial turf.

The city council approved the replacement due to the wear and tear done on the grass portion.

The city says the turf is more durable and requires less maintenance.

