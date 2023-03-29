Valley Center man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 21-year-old Valley Center man made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court Wednesday following his arrest last month in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in north Wichita. Wichita police said 48-year-old Kristine Sheffield, of Wichita, died from her injuries at a local hospital after the Feb. 20 crash in which a dirt bike hit her as she was crossing the street at 11th and Broadway. The dirt bike’s rider, later identified as Chase Faimon, fled the scene, police said.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday, a judge charged Faimon with a felony and several misdemeanor counts. The DA’s office said the felony charge was “first-degree murder or in the alternative, second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident.” Misdemeanors include three counts of operating a vehicle without a proper license, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and two counts of driving with an expired tag or expired registration.

“Cases can be charged alternatively if there are two or more theories of how the crime was committed. Each charge can be presented to a jury and a defendant may be convicted of more than one of the alternative charges. However, the defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, that being the most severe offense,” the DA’s office explained.

